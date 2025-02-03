Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagetagetesmaria sibylla merianmaria sibylla merian daisydaisy flower vintageherbsdahlia flowermid centurydaisyTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 757 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4858 x 7704 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257869/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576441/flowers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable yellow flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161618/editable-yellow-flower-design-element-setView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921201/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632468/good-morning-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576440/art-flower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScabiosa atropurpurea (widow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical floral collage, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498660/vintage-botanical-floral-collage-editable-element-setView licensePrimula ×polyantha (?);Primula veris (?) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921792/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral botanical design elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498816/vintage-floral-botanical-design-elements-editable-element-setView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone);Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921562/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666621/flowers-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEarly Spring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460694/early-spring-poster-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922168/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseThis is the beginning quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631554/this-the-beginning-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseNarcissus pseudonarcissus (daffodil) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921557/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBring sparkle to life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729922/bring-sparkle-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage television set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115448/vintage-television-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921826/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576658/florist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666617/flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBrassica napus (rapeseed);Iberis amara (bitter bow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922112/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760247/wildflowers-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHelleborus niger (common Christmas rose);Eranthis hyemalis (garden-erantis);Gagea lutea (common golden star) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921921/image-flower-christmas-plantFree Image from public domain license