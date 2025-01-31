rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A raptured man with outstretched hands surrounded by three angels by Camillo Procaccini
Save
Edit Image
hands outstretched paintingpublic domain angelsangel paintingcamillo procacciniangels sketch1546 to 1629angelsarchaeology
Baking class Instagram story template, editable text
Baking class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598046/baking-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bedridden pope listens to men conversing in an adjacent room by Camillo Procaccini
Bedridden pope listens to men conversing in an adjacent room by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922331/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baking class blog banner template, editable text
Baking class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615295/baking-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bedridden Pope prays to a crucifix by Camillo Procaccini
Bedridden Pope prays to a crucifix by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921287/bedridden-pope-prays-crucifixFree Image from public domain license
Yoga Day poster template
Yoga Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766882/yoga-day-poster-templateView license
A male saint is washed and cared for by angels as he listens to a female saint sitting in front of a lectern and pointing…
A male saint is washed and cared for by angels as he listens to a female saint sitting in front of a lectern and pointing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922429/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baking class Facebook post template
Baking class Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986054/baking-class-facebook-post-templateView license
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
Saint Francis of Assisi ordains new monks? by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922091/saint-francis-assisi-ordains-new-monksFree Image from public domain license
Pray quote blog banner template
Pray quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Venus mourns the death of Adonis
Venus mourns the death of Adonis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806092/venus-mourns-the-death-adonisFree Image from public domain license
Wonderland characters fantasy remix, editable design
Wonderland characters fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663269/wonderland-characters-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Seated man with head resting on left hand.Apostle?
Seated man with head resting on left hand.Apostle?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809572/seated-man-with-head-resting-left-handapostleFree Image from public domain license
Daily reminder Instagram post template
Daily reminder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829041/daily-reminder-instagram-post-templateView license
Angel with globe between clouds by Giovanni Alberti
Angel with globe between clouds by Giovanni Alberti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923412/angel-with-globe-between-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Rosalia in the cloud, surrounded by dying and running figures and f.n.a man in half-figure
Saint Rosalia in the cloud, surrounded by dying and running figures and f.n.a man in half-figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809950/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The wedding at Cana
The wedding at Cana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822012/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain license
Thriller fiction poster template
Thriller fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823905/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView license
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791650/jesus-baptism-with-god-the-father-and-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction poster template
Horror fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823317/horror-fiction-poster-templateView license
The Entombment of Christ
The Entombment of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779449/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738445/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Kneeling monk with outstretched hands
Kneeling monk with outstretched hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808682/kneeling-monk-with-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith blog banner template, editable text
Finding faith blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738457/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
The Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809499/the-presentation-the-virgin-mary-the-templeFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An allegory of love: faithlessness by Paolo Veronese
An allegory of love: faithlessness by Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922965/allegory-love-faithlessnessFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction Facebook story template
Horror fiction Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14449748/horror-fiction-facebook-story-templateView license
Anna the Third flanked by St. Jerome and a bishop saint who is shown as the founder of the church
Anna the Third flanked by St. Jerome and a bishop saint who is shown as the founder of the church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811224/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Entertainment png element, editable collage remix
Entertainment png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347743/entertainment-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Angel with a Banderole
Angel with a Banderole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329981/angel-with-banderoleFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction Instagram post template
Horror fiction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14449669/horror-fiction-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Laurentius heals the blind
Saint Laurentius heals the blind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820577/saint-laurentius-heals-the-blindFree Image from public domain license
Children quote Instagram story template
Children quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599888/children-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The three Marys at Jesus' tomb, with "Domine quo vadis" in the background
The three Marys at Jesus' tomb, with "Domine quo vadis" in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820294/the-three-marys-jesus-tomb-with-domine-quo-vadis-the-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
I bring joy to the world Instagram story template
I bring joy to the world Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854853/bring-joy-the-world-instagram-story-templateView license
Hunter with a rifle seen from the front
Hunter with a rifle seen from the front
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809029/hunter-with-rifle-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain license
Protect our planet Instagram post template
Protect our planet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749981/protect-our-planet-instagram-post-templateView license
The Evangelists John and Luke by Giovanni Mauro Della Rovere
The Evangelists John and Luke by Giovanni Mauro Della Rovere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922236/the-evangelists-john-and-lukeFree Image from public domain license