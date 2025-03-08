Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelionpaulus potterlion vintage illustrationpublic domainlion sketchmarcus de byeanimalartSeated lion by Marcus de ByeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 923 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6458 x 4968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseReclining lion facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809601/reclining-lion-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseReclining lion, front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811220/reclining-lion-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTitle page for "Lions"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821160/title-page-for-lionsFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseRoaring lion by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922407/roaring-lion-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseReclining lion facing right by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920775/reclining-lion-facing-right-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseSewing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993819/sewing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding lion, seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712276/standing-lion-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543362/coffee-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseStanding lion, seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706454/standing-lion-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseBook buffet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835343/book-buffet-instagram-post-templateView licenseLying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820433/lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGimmer and lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820967/gimmer-and-lambFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated bear, facing left by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921361/seated-bear-facing-left-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986211/lion-life-blog-banner-templateView licenseLying bear eating something from its left pawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710196/lying-bear-eating-something-from-its-left-pawFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993792/vintage-book-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRecumbent sheep, head turned towards the shoulderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710186/recumbent-sheep-head-turned-towards-the-shoulderFree Image from public domain licenseRead books Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000845/read-books-instagram-post-templateView licenseBear standing, facing left by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922126/bear-standing-facing-left-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseSitting bear, front view by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922388/sitting-bear-front-view-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLying bear, seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809823/lying-bear-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding bear near a planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711021/standing-bear-near-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal art Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277568/animal-art-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSleeping bearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711002/sleeping-bearFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689404/carnival-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRecumbent bear, facing left by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921285/recumbent-bear-facing-left-marcus-byeFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903099/gentlemen-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseLying bear, seen in profile, drinking from a bowl by Marcus de Byehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921284/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseZoo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537492/zoo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBear standing, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711971/bear-standing-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license