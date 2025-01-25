rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ expels the merchants from the temple by Carl Krick
Save
Edit Image
christarch drawingchristianchrist watercolorwatercolor architecturepersonartwatercolours
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelach
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelach
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922364/jesus-and-the-apostles-paulFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Baby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De Lairesse
Baby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921485/baby-jesus-floating-cloudFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable design
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508106/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Swiss prospectus by Frans Xaver Triner
Swiss prospectus by Frans Xaver Triner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922420/swiss-prospectusFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Swiss prospectus
Swiss prospectus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809435/swiss-prospectusFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
The women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldi
The women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923193/the-women-christs-tomb-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple by Rembrandt van Rijn
The twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924274/the-twelve-year-old-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
The Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Jesus and the 12 Apostles: John
Jesus and the 12 Apostles: John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809673/jesus-and-the-apostles-johnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Peter
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Peter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819805/jesus-and-the-apostles-peterFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045827/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jesus and the 12 Apostles: Thomas
Jesus and the 12 Apostles: Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811852/jesus-and-the-apostles-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Matthew
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Matthew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809985/jesus-and-the-apostles-matthewFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Judas Thadæus
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Judas Thadæus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821504/jesus-and-the-apostles-judas-thadaeusFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Andrew
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Andrew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822566/jesus-and-the-apostles-andrewFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Simon
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822173/jesus-and-the-apostles-simonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jacob d.æ.
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jacob d.æ.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821205/jesus-and-the-apostles-jacob-daeFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Jesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The Elder
Jesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921219/jesus-appears-the-apostlesFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
Jesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791650/jesus-baptism-with-god-the-father-and-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
The Entombment of Christ
The Entombment of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779449/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license