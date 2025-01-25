Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechristarch drawingchristianchrist watercolorwatercolor architecturepersonartwatercoloursChrist expels the merchants from the temple by Carl KrickOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6781 x 5176 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922364/jesus-and-the-apostles-paulFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseBaby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921485/baby-jesus-floating-cloudFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508106/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSwiss prospectus by Frans Xaver Trinerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922420/swiss-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseSwiss prospectushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809435/swiss-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923193/the-women-christs-tomb-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924274/the-twelve-year-old-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809673/jesus-and-the-apostles-johnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Peterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819805/jesus-and-the-apostles-peterFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045827/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus and the 12 Apostles: Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811852/jesus-and-the-apostles-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Matthewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809985/jesus-and-the-apostles-matthewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Judas Thadæushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821504/jesus-and-the-apostles-judas-thadaeusFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Andrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822566/jesus-and-the-apostles-andrewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822173/jesus-and-the-apostles-simonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jacob d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821205/jesus-and-the-apostles-jacob-daeFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseJesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921219/jesus-appears-the-apostlesFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseJesus' baptism with God the Father and angels in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791650/jesus-baptism-with-god-the-father-and-angels-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseThe Entombment of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779449/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license