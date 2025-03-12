Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageflower vasepublic domain oil paintingvintage flowerpatternanimalfloralaccessory oilvintage rose oil paintingFlowers in a vase by Otto Diderich OttesenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8259 x 12049 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920497/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Fruit and Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923535/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiece of fruit with a stillid by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922386/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring in Charlottenlund Forest by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923534/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral design Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView licenseRoses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922150/roses-and-myrtles-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruit piece with melons and grapes by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924887/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Moss Rose Tree Surrounded by Summer Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923541/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794149/spring-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVillage with church.Broager by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921901/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesen. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16028375/image-roses-strawberries-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920610/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseMountain landscape by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924858/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist expels the peddlers from the temple by Pieter Bruegel d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923165/christ-expels-the-peddlers-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA vase with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805076/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseUnknown by O A Hermansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922374/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909835/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseUnknown by C. O. Zeuthenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924322/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA vase with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805382/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894260/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775787/roses-vase-late-19th-century-imitator-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA garden in front of a pleasure castlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798469/garden-front-pleasure-castleFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA vase with flowers by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920557/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license