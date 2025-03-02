Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingkristian zahrtmannwedding paintingpublic domainprisonpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonLeonora Christina in prison by Kristian ZahrtmannOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1089 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6657 x 7333 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonora Christina is examined in prison by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922894/leonora-christina-examined-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseLeonora Christina in Maribo Monastery by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923121/leonora-christina-maribo-monasteryFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542918/essential-oil-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with four framed drafts of first Leonora Christine pictures (1869-70).In the middle a figure drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with three framed drafts of the first Leonora Christine pictures as well as a flower studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773607/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseYou're my favorite person quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630226/youre-favorite-person-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseQueen Kristina in Palazzo Corsinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811423/queen-kristina-palazzo-corsiniFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonora Christina's release from prison 1685https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817881/leonora-christinas-release-from-prison-1685Free Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeonora Christina's exit from prison 1685. Leonora Christina standing with her niece by the armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795980/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseAn Interior from the Past Century.Scene from the Court of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750513/interior-from-the-past-centuryscene-from-the-court-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic Recovery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826796/economic-recovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJulie and the nurse by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922868/julie-and-the-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe artist's mother seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773156/the-artists-mother-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licenseElisabeth Zahrtmann, the artist's sister, readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800412/elisabeth-zahrtmann-the-artists-sister-readingFree Image from public domain licenseBest man Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562162/best-man-instagram-post-templateView licenseVarious drafts: a bride decorating;a burial?;people leaving a church?;a seated manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772953/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic revival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826962/economic-revival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeonora kristina ja dina vijnhofvers, 1910, Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863201/leonora-kristina-dina-vijnhofvers-1910Free Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseHead of wife with non-Bornholm headdresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773655/head-wife-with-non-bornholm-headdressFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoses and reseda in a flower glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800458/roses-and-reseda-flower-glassFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior with figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795496/interior-with-figureFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Bornholm headgear.Profile t.v and from the neckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773178/woman-with-bornholm-headgearprofile-tv-and-from-the-neckFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe artist's sister Elizabeth.3/4 profile to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773380/the-artists-sister-elizabeth34-profile-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098276/summer-lipstick-collection-poster-templateView licenseMarie Grubbe, shortly after the divorce from Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727305/marie-grubbe-shortly-after-the-divorce-from-ulrik-frederik-gyldenloveFree Image from public domain license