rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A cow shed on a farm.Vejby by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
cow shedjohan thomas lundbyeoil paintingcow paintingchickens paintingcowmachinesheds image
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
A cow shed in a farmhouse, pasted on page 19 f.n.
A cow shed in a farmhouse, pasted on page 19 f.n.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769164/cow-shed-farmhouse-pasted-page-fnFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
The young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbye
The young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921817/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Cows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Cows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412578/image-paper-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Cows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Cows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922401/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924406/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
The baby calf.Illustration for H.V.Kaalund, "Fables for Children"
The baby calf.Illustration for H.V.Kaalund, "Fables for Children"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739882/the-baby-calfillustration-for-hvkaalund-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Modern candy machine post template
Modern candy machine post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12857690/modern-candy-machine-post-templateView license
Two cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Two cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794485/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Farm life post template, editable social media design
Farm life post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658348/farm-life-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The edge of the oak forest by Johannes Lingelbach
The edge of the oak forest by Johannes Lingelbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924580/the-edge-the-oak-forestFree Image from public domain license
Pork label template
Pork label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView license
Picture of life in a Zealand farm at noon by Peter Julius Larsen
Picture of life in a Zealand farm at noon by Peter Julius Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924399/picture-life-zealand-farm-noonFree Image from public domain license
Crochet class Instagram post template
Crochet class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050422/crochet-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Study magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…
Study magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645403/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Calves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsen
Calves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Flemish peasant family
Flemish peasant family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805943/flemish-peasant-familyFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
The goose tower in Vordingborg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
The goose tower in Vordingborg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282163/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Two cows in a field at Vognserup
Two cows in a field at Vognserup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803544/two-cows-field-vognserupFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor farm animal design element set
Editable watercolor farm animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581656/editable-watercolor-farm-animal-design-element-setView license
Holland
Holland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797210/hollandFree Image from public domain license
Oil rig sunset background, watercolor industrial illustration
Oil rig sunset background, watercolor industrial illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420721/imageView license
Milking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Milking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template, editable text
Farm life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972700/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The baby calf
The baby calf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753577/the-baby-calfFree Image from public domain license
Oil rig background, watercolor, industrial illustration
Oil rig background, watercolor, industrial illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420714/imageView license
The baby calf
The baby calf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816345/the-baby-calfFree Image from public domain license
Offshore drilling flyer template, oil rig sunset
Offshore drilling flyer template, oil rig sunset
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429251/offshore-drilling-flyer-template-oil-rig-sunsetView license
Studieblad, Grøntved.f.n.hilly landscape with trees, f.o.r.groups of cattle
Studieblad, Grøntved.f.n.hilly landscape with trees, f.o.r.groups of cattle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794633/studieblad-grontvedfnhilly-landscape-with-trees-forgroups-cattleFree Image from public domain license