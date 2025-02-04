Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageetchingholy familythe holy familyherman van swaneveltpersonartvintagepublic domainThe Holy Family with the Donkey by Herman Van SwaneveltOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6601 x 5221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMuslim lifestyle Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427752/muslim-lifestyle-facebook-post-templateView licenseView of Île Saint-Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808522/view-ile-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseIftar dinners poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427610/iftar-dinners-poster-templateView licenseBalaam and the donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823141/balaam-and-the-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744663/muslim-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView towards Rome, in the foreground two river godshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822448/view-towards-rome-the-foreground-two-river-godsFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199122/muslim-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseView towards the Palais du Luxembourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810831/view-towards-the-palais-luxembourgFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199118/muslim-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTwo donkeyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810758/two-donkeysFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199115/muslim-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRiver landscape with two fishermenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820979/river-landscape-with-two-fishermenFree Image from public domain licenseLessons from Islam poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892885/lessons-from-islam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with cows and a cattle driver on a slopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808526/landscape-with-cows-and-cattle-driver-slopeFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770396/muslim-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810937/goatsFree Image from public domain licenseLessons from Islam blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590850/lessons-from-islam-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with a hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821050/landscape-with-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495411/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of an Italian villahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820664/view-italian-villaFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522778/muslim-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBurial site on Via Appiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820906/burial-site-via-appiaFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744666/muslim-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo satyrs lead a herd of goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820259/two-satyrs-lead-herd-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407478/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseThe road through the rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822482/the-road-through-the-rockFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045299/eid-al-fitr-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtyard behind Porta del Popolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811192/courtyard-behind-porta-del-popoloFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744664/muslim-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocky landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808372/rocky-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseLessons from Islam Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892886/lessons-from-islam-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalmacis and Hermaphroditoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820580/salmacis-and-hermaphroditosFree Image from public domain licenseLessons from Islam Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892884/lessons-from-islam-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSt.Jerome in the wildernesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822499/stjerome-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522779/muslim-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWayfarer by a streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820698/wayfarer-streamFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522776/muslim-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTree stump by a riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808409/tree-stump-riverFree Image from public domain licenseEid party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487880/eid-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDistribution of bread to the poorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810702/distribution-bread-the-poorFree Image from public domain license