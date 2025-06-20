rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Save
Edit Image
modern artoil paintingfacepersonartblackvintagepublic domain
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921024/the-road-golgothaFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920921/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView license
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922201/the-quaybandolFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView license
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Study after the artist's own painting "Dante (prophets, opus 1)", 1912-13
Study after the artist's own painting "Dante (prophets, opus 1)", 1912-13
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762513/study-after-the-artists-own-painting-dante-prophets-opus-1-1912-13Free Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürer
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920913/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürer
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920912/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Study of two standing figures, almost identical to figures in the artist's painting "Love, opus I", 1915
Study of two standing figures, almost identical to figures in the artist's painting "Love, opus I", 1915
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762645/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Notes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bow
Notes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762590/photo-image-book-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study with comments to or after the artist's painting "The Holy Three Kings", here also called "The Prophets"
Study with comments to or after the artist's painting "The Holy Three Kings", here also called "The Prophets"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762577/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Without title
Without title
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819955/without-titleFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView license
Description and color specifications for painting with Dante and Beatrice
Description and color specifications for painting with Dante and Beatrice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762706/description-and-color-specifications-for-painting-with-dante-and-beatriceFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828583/png-1934-art-artworkView license
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license