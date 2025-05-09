Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingswilhelm marstrandpaintingpainting wifepublic domain artistsoil paintingpublic domain oil painting boysgirl houseThe artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm MarstrandOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1030 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8846 x 10306 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseThe archipelago north of the town of Marstrand's fortress in Bohuslenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802319/the-archipelago-north-the-town-marstrands-fortress-bohuslenFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseA Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057352/paris-street-rainy-day-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927976/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseThe painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927985/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927343/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseAn Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927434/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927921/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927333/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseNausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927388/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseThe art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927403/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licensePortrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920845/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927902/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMotif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927891/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseAt dusk.Mrs Marstrand with her son Poul by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923815/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927186/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928037/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseChr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927222/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927329/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927210/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseStreet scene in the rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779923/street-scene-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927424/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927234/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseAlighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license