The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The archipelago north of the town of Marstrand's fortress in Bohuslen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802319/the-archipelago-north-the-town-marstrands-fortress-bohuslenFree Image from public domain license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057352/paris-street-rainy-day-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Church-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920845/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
At dusk.Mrs Marstrand with her son Poul by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923815/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Street scene in the rain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779923/street-scene-the-rainFree Image from public domain license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license