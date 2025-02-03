rawpixel
Madonna with Child and Saints by Andrea Di Giusto Manzini
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child, surrounded by saints and angels, Andrea Da Firenze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923236/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView license
Madonna and Child playing with a bird by Lorenzo Di Niccolò Gerini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923067/madonna-and-child-playing-with-birdFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (shortly after 1450 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148420/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806644/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Triptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Reliquary with Madonna and Child with Saints (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Lippo Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147940/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin and Child Adored by Saints Mary Magdalene and Nicolas of Bari; Christ Crucified with the Virgin and Saint John the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644578/photo-image-texture-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Crucifixion with Saints (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Pellegrino di Mariano Rossini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148374/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451269/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Twelve Angels, and with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982150/image-christ-angels-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child with Sts. John Baptist and Paul (?) by Don Silvestro dei Gherarducci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306094/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150034/madonna-and-child-with-four-saints-1500-1520-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Believe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451268/believe-instagram-post-templateView license
St. Lawrence (ca. 1440 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Borghese di Piero and Formerly attributed to Battista di Gerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148333/photo-image-background-gold-faceFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451280/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
The Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license