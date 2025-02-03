Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepantheon romeromepantheoninterior paintingvintage church interiorpublic domain oil paintingpublic domain painting churchprayerThe interior of the Pantheon in Rome by Giovanni Paolo PanniniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1062 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 4669 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseArchitecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799033/architectureFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537459/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of S. Bavo in Haarlem.View through the main nave of the church towards the choir by Isaak Van Nickelenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924686/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837850/sunday-worship-poster-templateView licenseThe interior of a five-nave Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805215/the-interior-five-nave-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666137/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInterior of St. Peter’s, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883740/interior-st-peters-romeFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseThe interior of a Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView licenseInterior of Saint Peter's, Rome by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184812/image-giovanni-paolo-panini-rome-basilicaFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736467/church-worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe interior of Sint Gertrudiskerk in Bergen op Zoom by Gerard Houckgeesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924581/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis painting, commissioned by the Count of Stainville (later Duke of Choiseul), depicts the count (at the center with a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666602/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640252/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseColonnadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800508/colonnadeFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484628/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805277/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795944/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseInterieur van het Pantheon te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777747/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797964/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484624/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814032/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484625/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of King Charles III of Spainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724673/portrait-king-charles-iii-spainFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseInterior of Gothic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799198/interior-gothic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827496/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePontifical Ceremony in SS. Giovanni e Paolo, Venice, 1782 by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670712/pontifical-ceremony-ss-giovanni-paolo-venice-1782-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe lower church of the monastery of San Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923173/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseService in a church on Mors by Fridolin Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923029/service-church-morsFree Image from public domain license