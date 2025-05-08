Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagest christopherfacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsphotoSt Christopher with the Child by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 366 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2508 x 8215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView licenseThe Mocking of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728970/the-mocking-christFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree men with strange headgear and studies of plant ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791620/three-men-with-strange-headgear-and-studies-plant-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBearded man with pointed oriental headdresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791841/bearded-man-with-pointed-oriental-headdressFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding, elegantly dressed man with a mustache and a chalice in his handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790897/standing-elegantly-dressed-man-with-mustache-and-chalice-his-handFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791573/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797495/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797435/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBearded male head in three-quarter profile to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791838/bearded-male-head-three-quarter-profile-rightFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTondo with the Raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747925/tondo-with-the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePassion garden by Paul Fürsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920818/passion-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseSaint Patrick's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118130/saint-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseVirgin Mary and the child with the bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790482/virgin-mary-and-the-child-with-the-bulbFree Image from public domain licenseSt. Patrick's Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118200/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView licenseBearded man with sword looking up at a face in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791624/bearded-man-with-sword-looking-face-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy St Patrick's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118093/happy-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung woman with loose headdress in three-quarter profile to lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815233/young-woman-with-loose-headdress-three-quarter-profile-leftFree Image from public domain licenseDancing skeleton poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727001/png-art-beat-blackView licenseVirgin Mary Ascension and Coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790766/virgin-mary-ascension-and-coronationFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSalome with the head of John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769644/salome-with-the-head-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo winged putti, one female and one male, cling to a leaf-bearing branch.The male putto has a quiver hanging from his hiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819401/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLot and his daughtershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797704/lot-and-his-daughtersFree Image from public domain licenseSt patrick day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407662/patrick-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo men's headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791580/two-mens-headsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licenseDetail from the Babylonian harlothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790788/detail-from-the-babylonian-harlotFree Image from public domain licenseAi poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558899/poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoronation of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790503/coronation-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license