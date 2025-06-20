rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman seen from the Back by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Save
Edit Image
vilhelm hammershoihammershoivilhelmpublic domainvilhelm hammershøivintage adultspaintingperson
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Unknown by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Unknown by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922862/unknown-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Standing Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Standing Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922459/standing-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Nude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Nude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921052/nude-female-model-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Self-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Self-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922560/self-portrait-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722207/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøi
A Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807710/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Henry Madsen.
Henry Madsen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722155/henry-madsenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721686/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Frederikke Amalie Hammershøi, née Rentzmann, the artist's mother
Frederikke Amalie Hammershøi, née Rentzmann, the artist's mother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721764/frederikke-amalie-hammershoi-nee-rentzmann-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The art historian Karl Madsen, later Director of the Statens Museum for Art
The art historian Karl Madsen, later Director of the Statens Museum for Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728593/the-art-historian-karl-madsen-later-director-the-statens-museum-for-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Seated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922558/seated-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilsted
The Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Composer Fini Henriques
The Composer Fini Henriques
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722262/the-composer-fini-henriquesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Interior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Svend Hammershøi, the Artist's Brother
Portrait of Svend Hammershøi, the Artist's Brother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728549/portrait-svend-hammershoi-the-artists-brotherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
The Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The architect Thorvald Bindesbøll by Vilhelm Hammershøi
The architect Thorvald Bindesbøll by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923149/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Two Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Two Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920611/two-female-nudes-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Artemis by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Artemis by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920527/artemis-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license