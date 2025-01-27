Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagecarl holsøespringpaintingroomartist wifefurniturediningspring paintingInterior with the Artist's Wife Emilie Heise by Carl HolsøeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1118 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5011 x 4668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseRahbek at his wife's deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346876/good-morning-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFamily Portrait by Emil Ditlev Bærentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921124/family-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseInterior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøe. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412760/interior-with-girl-reading-carl-holsoe-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnna Seekamp.The artist's sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800546/anna-seekampthe-artists-sisterFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseSaint Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800920/saint-ceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseInterior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922595/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914623/senior-couple-using-tabletView licenseAn old reading wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737582/old-reading-wifeFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable dining room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889936/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView licenseInterior from the artist's living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801054/interior-from-the-artists-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWine & dine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10501949/wine-dine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaria Magdalena Jensen, née Jessen, the artist's mother by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924947/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763608/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseThe audience hall at Rosenborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801170/the-audience-hall-rosenborgFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785772/photo-frame-editable-mockup-interiorView licenseAn academy council assembly at Charlottenborg in 1904https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801205/academy-council-assembly-charlottenborg-1904Free Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dining table, Van Gogh's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622358/aesthetic-dining-table-van-goghs-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn accident on the source journeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803492/accident-the-source-journeyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseView of a forested Jutland landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805827/view-forested-jutland-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986873/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseThe Artist's Eldest Sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727423/the-artists-eldest-sisterFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695503/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapandi style poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943195/japandi-style-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristmas Morning in a Farmhouse by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922626/christmas-morning-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990048/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseView from Langelinie towards Nyholm with Mastekranen. Morning lighting by Emanuel Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921229/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987797/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseUnknown by Christian Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922166/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987798/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDinner after the episcopal visithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800675/dinner-after-the-episcopal-visitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hall of the Artistic Society 'Kunst wordt door Arbeid verkregen' (Art is Acquired through Labor) in Leiden (1780) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734237/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license