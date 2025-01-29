Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpartyviggo johansenoil lamprestaurantroom paintingpaintingparty paintingAn Evening Party in the Artist's Home by Viggo JohansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 797 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4131 x 2742 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDinner party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468030/dinner-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811625/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMother and son.Interior from a fisherman's househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801098/mother-and-soninterior-from-fishermans-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseMother must read. The artist's wife and child by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922695/mother-must-read-the-artists-wife-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762361/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819655/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516731/charity-gala-dinner-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Bella Philipsen, née Natansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799116/portrait-mrs-bella-philipsen-nee-natansonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13491069/summer-drinks-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe artist's dead motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801082/the-artists-dead-motherFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571848/charity-gala-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA mealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813092/mealFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571821/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the kitchen.Aunt Nanna peels potatoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800935/the-kitchenaunt-nanna-peels-potatoesFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821032/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164774/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licenseMoonrise at Tyresjö in Swedenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762315/moonrise-tyresjo-swedenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164733/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licenseGeese by a lake.Against rough weather. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922867/geese-lakeagainst-rough-weatherdrag-earFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164532/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licensePortrait of Professor Harald Høffdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818636/portrait-professor-harald-hoffdingFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial dinner restaurant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539116/special-dinner-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNanna and her motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737069/nanna-and-her-motherFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseGeese and sheep in the town field. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922865/geese-and-sheep-the-town-fielddrag-earFree Image from public domain licenseEditable luxurious room interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView licenseAnimal studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792978/animal-studyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseMother and son (Fiskerhus in Hornbæk)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737244/mother-and-son-fiskerhus-hornbaekFree Image from public domain licenseBistro Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702374/bistro-instagram-post-templateView licenseA doctor at the sickbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806056/doctor-the-sickbedFree Image from public domain licenseASMR video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051646/asmr-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseMother and Child by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920949/mother-and-child-fritz-sybergFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272540/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license