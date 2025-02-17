Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Image1887artfacejarjobmanoil paintingpersonJob and His Friends by Kristian ZahrtmannOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 744 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 2563 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrandmother with her grandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800299/grandmother-with-her-grandsonFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAn Interior from the Past Century.Scene from the Court of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750513/interior-from-the-past-centuryscene-from-the-court-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSocrates and Alcibiades by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921059/socrates-and-alcibiadesFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Painter Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721666/the-painter-kristian-zahrtmannFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseElisabeth Zahrtmann, the artist's sister, readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800412/elisabeth-zahrtmann-the-artists-sister-readingFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874542/depression-quote-poster-templateView licenseQueen Kristina in Palazzo Corsinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811423/queen-kristina-palazzo-corsiniFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseLeonora Christina in Maribo Monastery by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923121/leonora-christina-maribo-monasteryFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portrait one face. Lamp light by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922313/self-portrait-one-facelamp-lightFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724849/lead-with-expertise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731710/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724995/company-vision-mission-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731804/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licensePatience quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874540/patience-quote-poster-templateView licenseLeonora Christina in prison by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922371/leonora-christina-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonora Christina is examined in prison by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922894/leonora-christina-examined-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731750/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732400/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732405/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731788/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseCall center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550948/call-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731735/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912334/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseLeonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseWoman with Bornholm headgear.Profile t.v and from the neckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773178/woman-with-bornholm-headgearprofile-tv-and-from-the-neckFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731778/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain license