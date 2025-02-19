rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
christoffer wilhelm eckersbergwoman portrait paintingportrait womanportrait paintingportrait painting weddingsuzanneoil painting datebride
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683350/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding invitation card mockup
Editable wedding invitation card mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628781/editable-wedding-invitation-card-mockupView license
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Design your brand blog banner template, editable text
Design your brand blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683237/design-your-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram post template
Art week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298604/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922688/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram story template
Art week Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView license
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Sun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830074/sun-vintage-illustration-arthur-dove-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Part of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberg
Part of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art week blog banner template
Art week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView license
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467702/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
Study from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save the date poster template, editable text and design
Save the date poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12091732/save-the-date-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922582/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775003/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save the date poster template, editable text and design
Save the date poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12086083/save-the-date-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12192075/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12091731/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram story template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959028/wedding-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Loki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberg
Loki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberg
A Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919752/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license