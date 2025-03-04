rawpixel
The Sculptor Jens Adolf Jerichau, the Artist's Husband by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the painter Thorald Læssøe (1816-1878) by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924957/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Wounded Danish Soldier by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924675/wounded-danish-soldierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Portrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762456/portrait-sketchpresumably-the-artists-son-thorald-jerichauFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Queen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924795/queen-olga-greeceFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
L'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924956/laspettashe-waiting-for-himFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Portrait of Holger Aagaard Hammerich as a 4-year-old
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819677/portrait-holger-aagaard-hammerich-4-year-oldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
An Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920843/egyptian-pot-seller-gizaFree Image from public domain license
Red Grunge Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537925/photo-filter-effectView license
Valkyries by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924955/valkyriesFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView license
The sculptor Jacques-François-Joseph Saly by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923182/the-sculptor-jacques-francois-joseph-salyFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Bust of a woman braiding her hair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727502/bust-woman-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Elderly woman in profile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730711/elderly-woman-profileFree Image from public domain license
Social media addicts texting, famous artworks remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7599640/social-media-addicts-texting-famous-artworks-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
The sculptor Jens Adolph Jerichau in his studio in Rome by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924826/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921024/the-road-golgothaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760753/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
"Mother's little Harald drawn by mother herself"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727259/mothers-little-harald-drawn-mother-herselfFree Image from public domain license