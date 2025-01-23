rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Design for an elaborate wall above a tabernacle by Domenico Campagnola
Save
Edit Image
tabernaclealtarfacepersonchurchartbuildingvintage
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
God the Father borne by angels in clouds, after the cupola at Cortemaggiore by Giovanni Antonio Da Pordenone
God the Father borne by angels in clouds, after the cupola at Cortemaggiore by Giovanni Antonio Da Pordenone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922443/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study for a right hand
Study for a right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711458/study-for-right-handFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
Woman reading a book. Half figure in profile to right by Ugo Da Carpi
Woman reading a book. Half figure in profile to right by Ugo Da Carpi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922207/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D praying nun, religion editable remix
3D praying nun, religion editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394802/praying-nun-religion-editable-remixView license
The Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
The Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922501/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text & design
Church service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
An allegory of love: Respect by Paolo Veronese
An allegory of love: Respect by Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922497/allegory-love-respectFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
An allegory of love: faithlessness by Paolo Veronese
An allegory of love: faithlessness by Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922965/allegory-love-faithlessnessFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Church service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569508/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Herod's banquet
Herod's banquet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725846/herods-banquetFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"How romantic it is in the rain and dirt" by Det Kongelige Stentrykkeri
"How romantic it is in the rain and dirt" by Det Kongelige Stentrykkeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921840/how-romantic-the-rain-and-dirtFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558626/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Annunciation by unknown
Annunciation by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922444/annunciation-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text and design
Worship service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717645/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The preaching by Perino Del Vaga
The preaching by Perino Del Vaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923279/the-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717651/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
St Rosalia, St Sebastian and St Rocco by Paul Fürst
St Rosalia, St Sebastian and St Rocco by Paul Fürst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923614/rosalia-sebastian-and-roccoFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726598/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cathedral poster template, editable text & design
Cathedral poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726853/cathedral-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Sibyl shows the Madonna of Augustus with the Child by Cornelis Engebrechtsz
The Sibyl shows the Madonna of Augustus with the Child by Cornelis Engebrechtsz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923475/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Church conference Instagram post template, editable design
Church conference Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266294/church-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Study of an old man's head, in profile t.h., somewhat from behind, and of his folded hands by unknown
Study of an old man's head, in profile t.h., somewhat from behind, and of his folded hands by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Church service blog banner template, editable text
Church service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558496/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Horse head
Horse head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921012/horse-headFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape with a town and a sleeping shepherd
Landscape with a town and a sleeping shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712576/landscape-with-town-and-sleeping-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Martyrdom of Peter and Paul
Martyrdom of Peter and Paul
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705553/martyrdom-peter-and-paulFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text & design
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384534/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Augustus and the Tiburtine Sibyl by Antonio Da Trento
Augustus and the Tiburtine Sibyl by Antonio Da Trento
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920724/augustus-and-the-tiburtine-sibylFree Image from public domain license