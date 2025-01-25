rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Baptism of Christ by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
Save
Edit Image
baptismchristian artchristian art public domain imageschristfacepersonartvintage
Christening celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Christening celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791953/christening-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St Antony Abbot attacked by a demon
St Antony Abbot attacked by a demon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711411/antony-abbot-attacked-demonFree Image from public domain license
Worship night Instagram post template, editable text
Worship night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791983/worship-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vision of St Antony of Padua
Vision of St Antony of Padua
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712029/vision-antony-paduaFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Sketches for a Last Supper?
Sketches for a Last Supper?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711278/sketches-for-last-supperFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
St. Jerome in his study
St. Jerome in his study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711168/st-jerome-his-studyFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The baptism of three figures
The baptism of three figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711646/the-baptism-three-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three studies of a right hand
Three studies of a right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711439/three-studies-right-handFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Sketches for Christ hovering in the air, horsemen, a seated couple and a flower ornament
Sketches for Christ hovering in the air, horsemen, a seated couple and a flower ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711501/image-christ-flower-faceFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
The castigation of Cupid
The castigation of Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712476/the-castigation-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Four floating figures
Four floating figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712508/four-floating-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Baptism ceremony editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Baptism ceremony editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733440/baptism-ceremony-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
Two prostrate figures turned towards each other
Two prostrate figures turned towards each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712355/two-prostrate-figures-turned-towards-each-otherFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512533/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sts Antony, Jerome and Bernardino kneeling, with the Virgin and the infant Christ surrounded by child angels beyond
Sts Antony, Jerome and Bernardino kneeling, with the Virgin and the infant Christ surrounded by child angels beyond
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712386/image-christ-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template, editable design
Baptism invitation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798387/baptism-invitation-template-editable-designView license
St Sebastian by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
St Sebastian by Jacopo Palma Il Giovane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922446/sebastianFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp Instagram story template, editable text
Christian youth camp Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560591/christian-youth-camp-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
St Sebastian kneeling
St Sebastian kneeling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711615/sebastian-kneelingFree Image from public domain license
Light and Truth poster template
Light and Truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView license
Man carrying a heavy burden on his back
Man carrying a heavy burden on his back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711553/man-carrying-heavy-burden-his-backFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Man bending to the left with a bassoon in his arms
Man bending to the left with a bassoon in his arms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712421/man-bending-the-left-with-bassoon-his-armsFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
David and Goliath
David and Goliath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711505/david-and-goliathFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The Crucifixion
The Crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711643/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template
Christianity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView license
Cupid, Mars and Venus
Cupid, Mars and Venus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711405/cupid-mars-and-venusFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Studies for male heads and a seated nude woman
Studies for male heads and a seated nude woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712397/studies-for-male-heads-and-seated-nude-womanFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp blog banner template, editable text
Christian youth camp blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560599/christian-youth-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kneeling St Jerome reading
Kneeling St Jerome reading
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711497/kneeling-jerome-readingFree Image from public domain license