Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageseahorse paintingvintage seahorsesfacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainSeahorses, tritons, and putti riding on dolphins by Giuseppe AlabardiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10432 x 6660 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseStudy for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923041/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn ambassador of the Barbarigo family received in audience by an oriental sovereignhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711696/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRemorsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808351/remorseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory with an equestrian monument, Minerva and Neptunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808659/allegory-with-equestrian-monument-minerva-and-neptuneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe birth of Pindarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717098/the-birth-pindarFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fall of Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711496/the-fall-manFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrucifixion of St Andrew (or St Pantaleon?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711880/crucifixion-andrew-or-pantaleonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a woman riding a mule.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706962/landscape-with-woman-riding-muleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKneeling friar with outstretched handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712506/kneeling-friar-with-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseNeptune calms the winds from the storm that wrecked Aeneas' ships by Giuseppe Cesarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920678/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDavid playing the harp for King Saulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712412/david-playing-the-harp-for-king-saulFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusician angels in heavenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822572/musician-angels-heavenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThree people dressed in carnival/commedia dell arte in a barbershop make fun of a customerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMale half-length sitting in a chair wearing a feathered hat and holding a skull(?) in his left handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712108/image-hand-skull-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701847/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with a bridge, Ponte Mollehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707055/landscape-with-bridge-ponte-molleFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape by the Tiber with travelers, farmers and cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707012/landscape-the-tiber-with-travelers-farmers-and-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a big tree and a road with farmers and cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706362/landscape-with-big-tree-and-road-with-farmers-and-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701884/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseMan with a Mule, Via Appiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707124/man-with-mule-via-appiaFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden bridge over a waterfall at Sulmona near Tivolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812264/wooden-bridge-over-waterfall-sulmona-near-tivoliFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseLandscape with a bridge, Ponte Mollehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706393/landscape-with-bridge-ponte-molleFree Image from public domain license