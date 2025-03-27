Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedeathbalderfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultThe final scene of Johannes Ewald's "The Death of Balder" by Peter CramerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5229 x 4175 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe closing scene of "Balder's Death"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769092/the-closing-scene-balders-deathFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePipe smoking manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819639/pipe-smoking-manFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe boys about the gruel by Peter Cramerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924692/the-boys-about-the-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView license"The Hearing"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799044/the-hearingFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement helpline poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274512/bereavement-helpline-poster-templateView licenseSkatershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802002/skatersFree Image from public domain licenseSkeleton holding brown paper sign png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937432/skeleton-holding-brown-paper-sign-png-mockup-editable-designView license"The sight"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798958/the-sightFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseLandscape with skatershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805631/landscape-with-skatersFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseElectra's meeting with Orestes and Pylades after Agamemnon's deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805436/electras-meeting-with-orestes-and-pylades-after-agamemnons-deathFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseA bull, sheep and goats in a landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798918/bull-sheep-and-goats-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral skeleton png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708339/floral-skeleton-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife with a turbanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804824/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wife-with-turbanFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween fantasy editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702328/halloween-fantasy-editable-community-remixView licenseThe return of the prodigal sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802274/the-return-the-prodigal-sonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802434/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA young prince on his throne surrounded by allegorical figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805157/young-prince-his-throne-surrounded-allegorical-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of brewer M. Christensen's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801990/portrait-brewer-christensens-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBolognese doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798997/bolognese-dogFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJuliane Marie, Frederik V's second queenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801626/juliane-marie-frederik-vs-second-queenFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseSt.The Hanseatic evening.Peasants, who have lit bonfires on a huge mound, dance around the firehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801529/image-fire-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseWine harvest in Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801986/wine-harvest-italyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe sister bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802455/the-sister-bedFree Image from public domain license