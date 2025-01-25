rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Risen Christ
Save
Edit Image
peter paul rubensrisenrubenschristfacepersonartvintage
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's head
Child's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922521/childs-headFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Child's head
Child's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922527/childs-headFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse head
Horse head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921012/horse-headFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook story template, editable design
Jesus is risen Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Christ figure
Christ figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743625/christ-figureFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257905/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable design
Jesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Two nymphs
Two nymphs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743511/two-nymphsFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039334/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
The Farnese Hercules
The Farnese Hercules
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743760/the-farnese-herculesFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ poster template, editable text and design
Jesus Christ poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609232/jesus-christ-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770695/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain license
Christianity quote blog banner template
Christianity quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762762/christianity-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ Facebook story template
Jesus Christ Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492748/jesus-christ-facebook-story-templateView license
Drapery studio
Drapery studio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743597/drapery-studioFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952768/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Law and Gospel or Conversation between Moses and Christ by unknown
The Law and Gospel or Conversation between Moses and Christ by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921556/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram post template
Jesus is risen Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459903/jesus-risen-instagram-post-templateView license
The Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thiele
The Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thiele
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920988/the-wedding-cana-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable text
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952757/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952762/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two angel figures
Two angel figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743449/two-angel-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Risen and Glorified Instagram post template, editable design
Risen and Glorified Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478889/risen-and-glorified-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Figure group from "The damned plunge into Hell"
Figure group from "The damned plunge into Hell"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743450/figure-group-from-the-damned-plunge-into-hellFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940071/jesus-christ-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figure study, from "The History of Mary of Medici"
Figure study, from "The History of Mary of Medici"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743521/figure-study-from-the-history-mary-mediciFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756588/jesus-christ-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing young man
Standing young man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728759/standing-young-manFree Image from public domain license