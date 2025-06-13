rawpixel
The Painter Agnes Paulsen, the Artist's Sister, at her Easel by Julius Paulsen
Imagine & create Instagram post template
The painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sister
Creative team Instagram post template
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
Nature quote mobile wallpaper, editable design
A nymph.Seated female model
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Unknown
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
St.His night at Tisvilde beach by Julius Paulsen
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Cain by Julius Paulsen
Motherhood poster template, editable text and design
Adam and Eve by Julius Paulsen
Motherhood Instagram post template, editable text
Unknown by Julius Paulsen
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The architect J.D.Maintained
Motherhood Instagram story template, editable text
The architect Hubert Paulsen, the artist's son
Wooden photo png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Ilmari Aalto's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Black Pers players by Julius Exner
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Under the Pont des Arts in Paris.Midday sun by Julius Paulsen
Motherhood blog banner template, editable text
Landscape at Kolding towards sunset
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Harriet Heide, nee Block
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Married couple at the table, Julius Andorko
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Reclining act, Julius Schubert
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of mother, Julius Schubert
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Landscape near Stavnsholt, Zealand.Summer Evening
Home art Instagram post template
Portrait of the danish artist lorens frölich, 1890
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Greetings from Florida's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
A maid shows her lover's portrait to a greengrocer by David Monies
