Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepeter paul rubensrubensbaroque drawingsketchfacepersonartvintageChild's headOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1016 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5446 x 6432 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseChild's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922527/childs-headFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHorse headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921012/horse-headFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe Risen Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licenseBacchantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743509/bacchanteFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseFigure studies, from "The History of Mary of Medici"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743374/figure-studies-from-the-history-mary-mediciFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMan's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743818/mans-headFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChrist figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743625/christ-figureFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564789/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTwo angel figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743449/two-angel-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575921/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTwo naked female figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743758/two-naked-female-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCompositional studies.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729091/compositional-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691029/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-background-borderView licenseThe fruit wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743551/the-fruit-wreathFree Image from public domain licenseFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseHorses from "The Prodigal Son"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743543/horses-from-the-prodigal-sonFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691032/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-pink-backgroundView licenseFigure study, from "The History of Mary of Medici"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743521/figure-study-from-the-history-mary-mediciFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseVenus and Adonishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743417/venus-and-adonisFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564874/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTwo milkmaids, from "The Winter"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743385/two-milkmaids-from-the-winterFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCompositional studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729104/compositional-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour female characters from "Hero and Leandros"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743535/four-female-characters-from-hero-and-leandrosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743830/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigures from "The Drowned Silen"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743438/figures-from-the-drowned-silenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Holy Trinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743464/the-holy-trinityFree Image from public domain license