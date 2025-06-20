rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Decorative ceiling with Victories and fighting animals in relief from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
chartgiovanni battista piranesipiranesiengravingcharts public domainvintage art decorationgiovanni battistaanimals
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Part of a stucco vault from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Part of a stucco vault from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921222/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813930/image-borders-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687018/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750976/marble-candelabrum-found-hadrians-villaFree Image from public domain license
Fresh fish blog banner template
Fresh fish blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504212/fresh-fish-blog-banner-templateView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922611/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram story template, editable design
Garden party Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787550/garden-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain license
Protect fish blog banner template
Protect fish blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504732/protect-fish-blog-banner-templateView license
Detail of the relief in the preceding etching
Detail of the relief in the preceding etching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751894/detail-the-relief-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Marble vase with relief of bacchantes supported on a tripod of chimeras
Marble vase with relief of bacchantes supported on a tripod of chimeras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750437/marble-vase-with-relief-bacchantes-supported-tripod-chimerasFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView license
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813830/large-marble-vase-decorated-with-relief-depicting-the-sacrifice-iphigeniaFree Image from public domain license
Wish upon a star quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Wish upon a star quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685874/wish-upon-star-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Complete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Complete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922608/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Tattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Marble vase with dogs as handles and marble vase with relief of a wolf by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase with dogs as handles and marble vase with relief of a wolf by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922544/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView license
Marble tripod dedicated to Apollo with signs of the zodiac around the bowl, found at Cicero's Villa at Tusculum
Marble tripod dedicated to Apollo with signs of the zodiac around the bowl, found at Cicero's Villa at Tusculum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751952/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Gothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Gothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424430/gothic-rock-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813919/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936738/cat-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marble relief of a trireme from the temple of Fortuna, Praeneste
Marble relief of a trireme from the temple of Fortuna, Praeneste
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750488/marble-relief-trireme-from-the-temple-fortuna-praenesteFree Image from public domain license
Wallpaper blog banner template
Wallpaper blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView license
Fragments of two friezes, one from Trajan's Forum, another from an ancient Roman villa
Fragments of two friezes, one from Trajan's Forum, another from an ancient Roman villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821178/image-lion-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750909/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Relief at the portico of the SS-Apostoli church.Title page for the second volume of "Vasi, candelabri, cippi, sarcophagi…
Relief at the portico of the SS-Apostoli church.Title page for the second volume of "Vasi, candelabri, cippi, sarcophagi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821669/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854014/habitat-conservation-instagram-post-templateView license
Marble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923049/image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week, Instagram post template, editable design
Paris fashion week, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001532/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A marble vase placed on a pedestal. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
A marble vase placed on a pedestal. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001680/marble-vase-placed-pedestal-etching-gb-piranesi-ca-1770Free Image from public domain license