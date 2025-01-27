rawpixel
Marble vase with dogs as handles and marble vase with relief of a wolf by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable woodland design element set
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Png editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art on transparent background
Marble vase
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Marble vase with frieze of bucrania
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Vase with two handles and loops, placed on a base from another vase
Elegant topiary garden plant illustrations, editable design element set
Marble vases
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Marble vase
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Marble vase ornamented with frieze of slaves and griffons by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads
Editable woodland design element set
Marble vase with relief of bacchantes supported on a tripod of chimeras
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art iPhone wallpaper
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Heartbroken quote Instagram post template
Marble vase decorated with frieze of the Labors of Hercules on a base from another work
Fast food, editable design element remix set
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Heartbroken quote Instagram post template
Marble vase decorated with frieze of putti and garlands and marble tripod with snake on bowl and satyr heads on the legs on…
Tropical cafe poster template
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
Vintage lemur pattern background, editable design
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Wallpaper Facebook story template
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Wallpaper Instagram post template
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
Antique vases
Wallpaper blog banner template
Vase decorated with a bacchanalian frieze
