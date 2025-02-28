rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marble vase ornamented with frieze of slaves and griffons by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
urnpiranesigiovanni battista piranesiwaterpiranesi urnvase engravingengravingornament engraving
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble vase decorated with frieze of putti and garlands and marble tripod with snake on bowl and satyr heads on the legs on…
Marble vase decorated with frieze of putti and garlands and marble tripod with snake on bowl and satyr heads on the legs on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750936/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble vase with frieze of bucrania
Marble vase with frieze of bucrania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750947/marble-vase-with-frieze-bucraniaFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750933/marble-vase-with-frieze-bacchanalian-priest-and-priestessesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Marble vase decorated with frieze of the Labors of Hercules on a base from another work
Marble vase decorated with frieze of the Labors of Hercules on a base from another work
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750913/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Cinerary urn ornamented with an owl flanked by bucrania with sphinxes below and cinerary urn decorated with a frieze of…
Cinerary urn ornamented with an owl flanked by bucrania with sphinxes below and cinerary urn decorated with a frieze of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750459/image-potted-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Vase decorated with a bacchanalian frieze
Vase decorated with a bacchanalian frieze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750494/vase-decorated-with-bacchanalian-friezeFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751654/vase-with-masks-and-vase-with-griffon-headsFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Marble vase
Marble vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750420/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683358/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922548/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683359/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marble vase with a frieze of fauns, excavated by Gavin Hamilton from the Pantanello, placed on a cinerary urn
Marble vase with a frieze of fauns, excavated by Gavin Hamilton from the Pantanello, placed on a cinerary urn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751972/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Marble vase
Marble vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750885/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Stainless steel bottle mockup, editable design
Stainless steel bottle mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11257803/stainless-steel-bottle-mockup-editable-designView license
Marble vases
Marble vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814115/marble-vasesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813755/large-marble-vase-the-courtyard-cecilia-trastevereFree Image from public domain license
Gray vase mockup, bubble art design
Gray vase mockup, bubble art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7574590/gray-vase-mockup-bubble-art-designView license
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922609/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Large vase mockup, bubble art design
Large vase mockup, bubble art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7529962/large-vase-mockup-bubble-art-designView license
Two marble friezes, one with griffons and the other with a putto amid swags of fruit
Two marble friezes, one with griffons and the other with a putto amid swags of fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751854/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase mockup, bubble art design
Clay vase mockup, bubble art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7529738/clay-vase-mockup-bubble-art-designView license
Marble vase with dogs as handles and marble vase with relief of a wolf by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase with dogs as handles and marble vase with relief of a wolf by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922544/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Elegant topiary garden plant illustrations, editable design element set
Elegant topiary garden plant illustrations, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418511/elegant-topiary-garden-plant-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView license
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813830/large-marble-vase-decorated-with-relief-depicting-the-sacrifice-iphigeniaFree Image from public domain license
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922611/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Png editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art on transparent background
Png editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135952/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain license
Welcome poster template
Welcome poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667864/welcome-poster-templateView license
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922552/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license