Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
Pottery masterclass poster template
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Marble vase
Pottery masterclass Instagram post template, editable text
Antique vases
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Vase decorated with a bacchanalian frieze
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Three vases
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Three vases with antique pedestal by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Marble vase with relief of bacchantes supported on a tripod of chimeras
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Marble vase decorated with frieze of putti and garlands and marble tripod with snake on bowl and satyr heads on the legs on…
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Marble vase
Ceramic vases poster template, editable text and design
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
Large basalt vase, decorated with masks
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
Pottery and creativity poster template, editable text and design
Another view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etching
Pottery Instagram post template, editable text
Marble vase decorated with frieze of the Labors of Hercules on a base from another work
Art & craft fair Facebook post template, editable design
Marble vase supported upon an altar with Egyptian symbols by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Japanese ceramics collection poster template, editable text and design
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Mystical world Instagram post template, editable text
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
