Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm hammershoihammershoivilhelmpaintingface paintingroomvintage womenfloorA Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm HammershøiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1123 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3656 x 3907 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseInterior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112284/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseVictorian woman sitting, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494888/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseVictorian woman sitting, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494896/image-person-art-vintageView licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licenseVictorian woman sitting, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773576/vector-person-art-manView licenseCustomer testimonial Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597329/customer-testimonial-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Victorian woman sitting, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494892/png-person-artView licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseInterior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor (1901), vintage painting by Vilhelm Hammershøi. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066868/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's day off desktop wallpaper, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893679/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-animalView licenseWindow & curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772546/vector-pattern-art-vintageView licenseWoman's day off background, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892035/womans-day-off-background-aesthetic-weekend-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's day off desktop wallpaper, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892059/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-animalView licenseWindow & curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494899/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseWoman's day off background, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893678/womans-day-off-background-aesthetic-weekend-illustration-editable-designView licenseWindow & curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494889/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseIda Ilsted, later the Artist's Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721571/ida-ilsted-later-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working at home, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527779/woman-working-home-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseWindow curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779641/vector-wood-pattern-artView license3D editable cozy woman chilling at home remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395091/editable-cozy-woman-chilling-home-remixView licenseWindow curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496060/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseFemale leadership digital illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235853/female-leadership-digital-illustrationView licensePNG Door, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494895/png-art-patternView licenseDesign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470835/design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494891/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseMedical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380139/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindow curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496058/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseHanging photo frame mockup, living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421805/hanging-photo-frame-mockup-living-roomView licensePNG Window & curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494894/png-art-patternView licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206137/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseDoor, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494900/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Window curtains, vintage interior illustration by Vilhelm Hammershøi, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496057/png-art-patternView licenseCooking woman phone wallpaper, feminine illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893877/cooking-woman-phone-wallpaper-feminine-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe artist's wife Ida Hammershøi with a teacuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823450/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-with-teacupFree Image from public domain license