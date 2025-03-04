Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imageeckersbergrussian paintingsailboatchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergneoclassicismvintage sailboatdanish imagesship public domain paintingA Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 621 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4948 x 2562 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseA brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseA corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThree Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923244/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Russian liner "Asow" and a frigate at anchor on Helsingør's red by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920786/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLet's Travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572515/lets-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sailing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777141/summer-sailing-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923123/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777139/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license