Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage documentshoe paintingnicolai abildgaardfacepersonartvintagepublic domainChristian VII Uniting the Ducal with the Royal Part of Holstein in 1773 by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 746 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2928 x 4708 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian I Proclaiming Holstein a Duchy in 1474. Painted for Christiansborg Castle by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922523/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseThe Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe solution of the stave band 1788. Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806005/the-solution-the-stave-band-1788-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flowers, colorful background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10239420/spring-flowers-colorful-background-editable-designView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian I Raising the Province of Holstein to the State of a Duchy in 1460https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727470/christian-raising-the-province-holstein-the-state-duchy-1460Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian III Succouring Denmark by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923592/christian-iii-succouring-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik V as patron of science and the arts. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923133/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseMoses is taken out of the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805739/moses-taken-out-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMoses and the Burning Bush by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923501/moses-and-the-burning-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian III Succouring Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728731/christian-iii-succouring-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian VIII (1786-1848) and Queen Caroline Amalie (1796-1881) in Coronation Robes by Joseph Désiré Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924723/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Koldberger Heide 1644 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922733/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring aesthetic, colorful flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10250353/spring-aesthetic-colorful-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Christian Andreas Schleisnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924921/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCar mechanics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471898/car-mechanics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrederik III receives absolute power in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923150/frederik-iii-receives-absolute-power-1660Free Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924897/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license