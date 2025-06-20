Edit ImageCrop37SaveSaveEdit Imagecarl holsøepublic domain oil paintingcandleholsøeoil paintingcandles vintagepublic domain candlepaintingInterior With a Girl Reading by Carl HolsøeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1045 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5421 x 6226 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseInterior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøe. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412760/interior-with-girl-reading-carl-holsoe-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9918230/breakfast-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797778/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428570/birthday-playlist-cover-templateView licenseOrpheus and Eurydice by Carl Gooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924484/orpheus-and-eurydiceFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licenseInterior with the Artist's Wife Emilie Heise by Carl Holsøehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922467/interior-with-the-artists-wife-emilie-heiseFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923096/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLeonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807770/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920482/unknown-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLouis XV of France (1710-1774)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923701/louis-france-1710-1774Free Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseA gondola by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922282/gondolaFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseEvening by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922767/eveningFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe guest house in Sorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812642/the-guest-house-soraFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802405/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAn Evening Party in the Artist's Home by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922478/evening-party-the-artists-homeFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923001/interior-with-the-artists-wife-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license