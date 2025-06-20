rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Interior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøe
Save
Edit Image
carl holsøepublic domain oil paintingcandleholsøeoil paintingcandles vintagepublic domain candlepainting
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Interior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøe. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Interior With a Girl Reading by Carl Holsøe. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412760/interior-with-girl-reading-carl-holsoe-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Breakfast restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9918230/breakfast-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797778/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Birthday playlist cover template
Birthday playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428570/birthday-playlist-cover-templateView license
Orpheus and Eurydice by Carl Goos
Orpheus and Eurydice by Carl Goos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924484/orpheus-and-eurydiceFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Interior with the Artist's Wife Emilie Heise by Carl Holsøe
Interior with the Artist's Wife Emilie Heise by Carl Holsøe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922467/interior-with-the-artists-wife-emilie-heiseFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Unknown by Hans Smidth
Unknown by Hans Smidth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923096/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807770/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown by P. C. Skovgaard
Unknown by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920482/unknown-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Louis XV of France (1710-1774)
Louis XV of France (1710-1774)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923701/louis-france-1710-1774Free Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah poster template and design
Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
A gondola by Julius Exner
A gondola by Julius Exner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922282/gondolaFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Evening by L. A. Ring
Evening by L. A. Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922767/eveningFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
The guest house in Sora
The guest house in Sora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812642/the-guest-house-soraFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802405/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
An Evening Party in the Artist's Home by Viggo Johansen
An Evening Party in the Artist's Home by Viggo Johansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922478/evening-party-the-artists-homeFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achen
Interior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923001/interior-with-the-artists-wife-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license