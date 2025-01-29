rawpixel
Group of caryatids by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
piranesisketcharchaeologygiovanni battista piranesivintage illustrationvintage1769 to 1778adult
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Complete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922608/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922552/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Crime mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14412412/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Relief at the portico of the SS-Apostoli church.Title page for the second volume of "Vasi, candelabri, cippi, sarcophagi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821669/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549275/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Various lamps and a vase encrusted with cameos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750899/various-lamps-and-vase-encrusted-with-cameosFree Image from public domain license
You're free to be different quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633026/youre-free-different-quote-poster-templateView license
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750919/the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etching-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license
Startup ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11690212/startup-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750933/marble-vase-with-frieze-bacchanalian-priest-and-priestessesFree Image from public domain license
Italian cuisine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394914/italian-cuisine-poster-templateView license
Two marble friezes, one with griffons and the other with a putto amid swags of fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751854/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Earthquake preparedness Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600255/earthquake-preparedness-instagram-post-templateView license
Another view of the same trophy as in the preceding etching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750903/another-view-the-same-trophy-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549274/love-yourself-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View of the remains of the interior of the Temple of Neptune [...]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751980/view-the-remains-the-interior-the-temple-neptuneFree Image from public domain license
Garden flowers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459609/garden-flowers-poster-templateView license
Vase with masks and vase with griffon heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922548/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Writing tips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822440/writing-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two cinerary urns, one of them with trophies and arabesques resting on the other with torches, both flanked by two views of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750489/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549276/love-yourself-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Three vases with antique pedestal by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9769880/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751907/another-view-the-same-marble-tripod-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain license
Mental health quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685730/mental-health-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Three vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822049/three-vasesFree Image from public domain license
Expansion of ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895005/expansion-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cinerary urns and lamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750901/cinerary-urns-and-lampsFree Image from public domain license
How to play cricket Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536853/how-play-cricket-instagram-post-templateView license
Marble vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750420/marble-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Startup ideas social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11690210/startup-ideas-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Marble vase with relief of bacchantes supported on a tripod of chimeras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750437/marble-vase-with-relief-bacchantes-supported-tripod-chimerasFree Image from public domain license
Happiness quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730187/happiness-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Perspective view of the same candelabrum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750979/perspective-view-the-same-candelabrumFree Image from public domain license
Men's Health flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818622/mens-health-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Vase decorated with a bacchanalian frieze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750494/vase-decorated-with-bacchanalian-friezeFree Image from public domain license