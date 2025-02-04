Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain etching columngiovanni battista piranesipillar candlearchitecture vintagegiovanni battistaengravingpiranesicandelabraPerspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista PiranesiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4684 x 6645 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558893/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licensePerspective view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751710/perspective-view-the-candelabrum-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558722/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseThe same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from belowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750919/the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etching-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558325/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseMarble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923049/image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558719/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licensePerspective view of the same funerary monument depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558891/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseAnother view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751028/another-view-the-candelabrum-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558676/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseCandelabrum from the Palazzo Salviati acquired and reconstructed by the artist for his tomb by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558517/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseSame candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different anglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814103/same-candelabra-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558322/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseAnother view of the same tripod depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922576/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558511/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseSections and end views of the same trireme and pedestal depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922578/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558038/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseAnother view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750478/another-view-the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558681/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseThe same vase as in the preceding etching, seen in perspectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751970/the-same-vase-the-preceding-etching-seen-perspectiveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558898/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseCinerary urn with eagle flanked by ram's heads and front view of the same chair depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750447/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseAnother view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751907/another-view-the-same-marble-tripod-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558047/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseComplete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922608/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558040/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseOne of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750909/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColumn architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997412/column-architectureView licenseThree candelabra by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922574/three-candelabra-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239431/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseProfile view of the same chair depicted in the two preceding etchingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750975/profile-view-the-same-chair-depicted-the-two-preceding-etchingsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239380/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSide view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750997/side-view-the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239394/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMarble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseColumn architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997259/column-architectureView licenseSame vase as in the previous issue, seen from belowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813915/same-vase-the-previous-issue-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license