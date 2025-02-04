rawpixel
Perspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Perspective view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etching
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
Marble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Perspective view of the same funerary monument depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Another view of the candelabrum depicted in the preceding etching
Candelabrum from the Palazzo Salviati acquired and reconstructed by the artist for his tomb by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Another view of the same tripod depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Sections and end views of the same trireme and pedestal depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Another view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etching
The same vase as in the preceding etching, seen in perspective
Cinerary urn with eagle flanked by ram's heads and front view of the same chair depicted in the preceding etching
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Another view of the same marble tripod depicted in the preceding etching
Complete relief of the vase depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
Three candelabra by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Profile view of the same chair depicted in the two preceding etchings
Side view of the same vase as depicted in the preceding etching
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
