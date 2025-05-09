Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechapelsistine chapelfacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingNude figure from the Sistine Chapel by Dirck Volckertsz CoornhertOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4398 x 6653 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseNude figure from the Sistine Chapelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761037/nude-figure-from-the-sistine-chapelFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseNude figure from the Sistine Chapelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761043/nude-figure-from-the-sistine-chapelFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop Instagram story template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073585/png-adam-antique-artView licenseNude figure from the Sistine Chapelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761009/nude-figure-from-the-sistine-chapelFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop blog banner template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077853/png-adam-antique-artView licenseLot and his daughtershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761163/lot-and-his-daughtersFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop Instagram post template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072656/png-adam-antique-artView licenseSamson and Delilahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760815/samson-and-delilahFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe subjugation of the German citieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821719/the-subjugation-the-german-citiesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe world is running away with knowledge and lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761013/the-world-running-away-with-knowledge-and-loveFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam II, Duke of Cleves, submitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813634/william-ii-duke-cleves-submitsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe triumph of patiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761114/the-triumph-patienceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTobit's triumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760705/tobits-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhilip, Landgrave of Hesse, surrendershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822252/philip-landgrave-hesse-surrendersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDavid's triumph by Dirck Volckertsz Coornherthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922655/davids-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJob's triumph by Dirck Volckertsz Coornherthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922662/jobs-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe Imperial troops bring civilization to the Indianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813423/the-imperial-troops-bring-civilization-the-indiansFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIsaac's triumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760994/isaacs-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor Charles V among his defeated opponentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813753/emperor-charles-among-his-defeated-opponentsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBalaam and the angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760879/balaam-and-the-angelFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJoseph's triumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761083/josephs-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseStefan's triumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760795/stefans-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseThe Triumph of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760894/the-triumph-christFree Image from public domain license