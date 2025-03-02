Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefrancesco guardivenice paintingbucintorooil painting veniceguardipersonartvintageThe Bucintoro Festival of Venice by Francesco GuardiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3543 x 2480 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseThe Customs House, Venice (c. 1780) by Follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793933/the-customs-house-venice-c-1780-follower-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893944/venice-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Maria della Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132996/santa-maria-della-saluteFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893943/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of St. Marks and Campanile from Canal (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136571/image-person-art-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSan Giorgio Maggiore (c. 1780) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793942/san-giorgio-maggiore-c-1780-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bucintoro Moving to the Left (recto); The Bucintoro Moving to the Right (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166259/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanorama of Venice from the Bacino di San Marco, Including the Project for the Proposed Teatro Maninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107695/image-person-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseTour package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893895/tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRegatta on the Grand Canal, near the Rialto Bridge, Venice (1780 - 1793) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743150/image-art-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseRegatta, Guardi, HuW34, Alte Pinakothek Munichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665899/regatta-guardi-huw34-alte-pinakothek-munichFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCityscape of Venice Venezia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652241/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606037/venice-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVenice: The Dogana and Santa Maria della Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613365/venice-the-dogana-and-santa-maria-della-saluteFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseLagoon Capriccio with a Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166233/lagoon-capriccio-with-towerFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseVenice from the Bacino di San Marco by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086174/venice-from-the-bacino-san-marco-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseLagoon near Venice (1740 - 1800) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744432/lagoon-near-venice-1740-1800-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licenseLandscape with a Quay and Ships on a Lake (1760 - 1780) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743243/landscape-with-quay-and-ships-lake-1760-1780-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseThe Virgin and Child Holding Scapularshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166227/the-virgin-and-child-holding-scapularsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licensePiazza San Marco by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086171/piazza-san-marco-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCapriccio with a Circular Tower, Two Houses, and a Bridge, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240910/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseAn Architectural Capriccio, with Classical Ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119475/architectural-capriccio-with-classical-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseA Venetian Capriccio: A Rio Leading to a Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119795/venetian-capriccio-rio-leading-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605998/venice-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFantastic Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613367/fantastic-landscapeFree Image from public domain license