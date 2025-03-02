rawpixel
The Bucintoro Festival of Venice by Francesco Guardi
francesco guardivenice paintingbucintorooil painting veniceguardipersonartvintage
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Customs House, Venice (c. 1780) by Follower of Francesco Guardi
Venice travel Instagram post template, editable text
Santa Maria della Salute
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
View of St. Marks and Campanile from Canal (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardi
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
San Giorgio Maggiore (c. 1780) by Francesco Guardi
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
The Bucintoro Moving to the Left (recto); The Bucintoro Moving to the Right (verso)
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Panorama of Venice from the Bacino di San Marco, Including the Project for the Proposed Teatro Manin
Tour package Instagram post template, editable text
Regatta on the Grand Canal, near the Rialto Bridge, Venice (1780 - 1793) by Francesco Guardi
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Regatta, Guardi, HuW34, Alte Pinakothek Munich
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Cityscape of Venice Venezia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Venice travel poster template, editable text and design
Venice: The Dogana and Santa Maria della Salute
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lagoon Capriccio with a Tower
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Venice from the Bacino di San Marco by Francesco Guardi
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lagoon near Venice (1740 - 1800) by Francesco Guardi
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Landscape with a Quay and Ships on a Lake (1760 - 1780) by Francesco Guardi
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Virgin and Child Holding Scapulars
Vintage vibes poster template
Piazza San Marco by Francesco Guardi
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Capriccio with a Circular Tower, Two Houses, and a Bridge, follower of Francesco Guardi
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
An Architectural Capriccio, with Classical Ruins
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Venetian Capriccio: A Rio Leading to a Bridge
Venice travel Instagram post template, editable text
Fantastic Landscape
