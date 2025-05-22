rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hall with stairs and bridges, in the foreground an archway by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
piranesistairspublic domain etchingetchingengravingvintage illustration public domainstairs etchingarches drawing
Arch podium staircase, editable element set
Arch podium staircase, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543810/arch-podium-staircase-editable-element-setView license
Hall with stairs, bridges and swallow passages, in the foreground a group of prisoners on a cornice
Hall with stairs, bridges and swallow passages, in the foreground a group of prisoners on a cornice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762652/image-art-building-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView license
Hall with stairs, archway and ropework
Hall with stairs, archway and ropework
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762639/hall-with-stairs-archway-and-ropeworkFree Image from public domain license
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663846/childish-zombie-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Hall with stairs, in front t.h.heavy iron chains and t.v.an oval lattice window by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Hall with stairs, in front t.h.heavy iron chains and t.v.an oval lattice window by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Salmon label template
Salmon label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784729/salmon-label-templateView license
The stairs with the trophies
The stairs with the trophies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762676/the-stairs-with-the-trophiesFree Image from public domain license
Beauty logo poster template, editable design
Beauty logo poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801390/beauty-logo-poster-template-editable-designView license
The big square
The big square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762630/the-big-squareFree Image from public domain license
Learning quote Instagram story template
Learning quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729268/learning-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Windbridge by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Windbridge by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921180/windbridge-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood buffet poster template
Seafood buffet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView license
Title page for Carceri d'invenzione (Imaginary Prisons)
Title page for Carceri d'invenzione (Imaginary Prisons)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762848/title-page-for-carceri-dinvenzione-imaginary-prisonsFree Image from public domain license
House community remix
House community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687194/house-community-remixView license
The wooden goat
The wooden goat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762681/the-wooden-goatFree Image from public domain license
Wild fox poster template
Wild fox poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840496/wild-fox-poster-templateView license
The smoking fire
The smoking fire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763247/the-smoking-fireFree Image from public domain license
Hyper-realistic drawing Instagram post template
Hyper-realistic drawing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273028/hyper-realistic-drawing-instagram-post-templateView license
The round tower
The round tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762613/the-round-towerFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template
Children's book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14366678/childrens-book-cover-templateView license
Port of call with a lantern
Port of call with a lantern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762874/port-call-with-lanternFree Image from public domain license
Proposal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
Proposal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397889/proposal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dock with iron chains and a lantern hanging from the end of a rope
Dock with iron chains and a lantern hanging from the end of a rope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762707/dock-with-iron-chains-and-lantern-hanging-from-the-end-ropeFree Image from public domain license
Grenache wine label template
Grenache wine label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854041/grenache-wine-label-templateView license
The big wheel
The big wheel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762919/the-big-wheelFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The lion reliefs
The lion reliefs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762886/the-lion-reliefsFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry Instagram story template, editable text
Meat industry Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059859/meat-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The man on the torture bench
The man on the torture bench
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762879/the-man-the-torture-benchFree Image from public domain license
Alcohol glasses blog poster template, editable design
Alcohol glasses blog poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792353/alcohol-glasses-blog-poster-template-editable-designView license
Some prospectus with triumphal arches and other monuments erected by the Romans, some of which are in Rome, others to be…
Some prospectus with triumphal arches and other monuments erected by the Romans, some of which are in Rome, others to be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764107/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Church Service Instagram story template, editable text
Church Service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940202/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Drawbridge (published 1749/1750) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
The Drawbridge (published 1749/1750) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019977/the-drawbridge-published-17491750-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain license
Stop wildlife trade poster template
Stop wildlife trade poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062681/stop-wildlife-trade-poster-templateView license
The terms of Tito Vespasiano, also called The Seven Halls
The terms of Tito Vespasiano, also called The Seven Halls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766072/the-terms-tito-vespasiano-also-called-the-seven-hallsFree Image from public domain license
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paris street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057352/paris-street-rainy-day-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The interior of the church of San Paolo fuori le Mura, Rome
The interior of the church of San Paolo fuori le Mura, Rome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763643/the-interior-the-church-san-paolo-fuori-mura-romeFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore facade with the obelisk on Piazza dell' Esquilino in the foreground
Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore facade with the obelisk on Piazza dell' Esquilino in the foreground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764172/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license