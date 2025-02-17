Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergwoman portraitfashion photographypaintingwomanpublic domainhandpainting wifeJulie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1045 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4504 x 5171 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. 