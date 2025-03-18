Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagelacelace framepublic domain gothicmedalliongothicdurerpublic domain gothic artvintage art decorationKnob with white medallion by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4916 x 6111 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable black coquette watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699265/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922701/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseBlue cheese label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14551424/blue-cheese-label-template-editable-designView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922749/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black coquette watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699325/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922751/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black coquette watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699792/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922696/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black coquette watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700276/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923122/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598884/editable-coquette-black-feminine-design-element-setView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923117/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997913/gothic-picture-frameView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922699/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997416/gothic-picture-frameView licenseKnob with rounded shield by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923112/knob-with-rounded-shield-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922750/knob-with-seven-hexagonal-stars-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997487/gothic-picture-frameView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922717/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997419/gothic-picture-frameView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922817/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598390/editable-coquette-black-feminine-design-element-setView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818813/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997484/gothic-picture-frameView licenseThe capture of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817464/the-capture-christFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997414/gothic-picture-frameView licenseThe Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767874/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997486/gothic-picture-frameView licensePilate washes his handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767713/pilate-washes-his-handsFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseChrist is presented to the peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818804/christ-presented-the-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535216/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseThe crowning of thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820115/the-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366861/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe mourninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760586/the-mourningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344451/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseThe three holy bishops Nicholaj, Ulrik and Erasmushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766293/the-three-holy-bishops-nicholaj-ulrik-and-erasmusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseThe Legend of the Ten Thousand Martyrshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817762/the-legend-the-ten-thousand-martyrsFree Image from public domain license