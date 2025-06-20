Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagedurerpatternvintage art decorationpublic domain art gothicpublic domain gothicpublic domain renaissanceanimal vintage patternpublic domain vintage birdKnob with seven rings by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4976 x 4053 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923117/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseKnob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922750/knob-with-seven-hexagonal-stars-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseKnob with rounded shield by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923112/knob-with-rounded-shield-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922701/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424461/life-after-death-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922699/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic wedding invitation elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498797/gothic-wedding-invitation-elements-editable-element-setView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923122/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup, art galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824067/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922696/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922817/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273282/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922749/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922703/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable majestic skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367329/editable-majestic-skull-design-element-setView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922751/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922746/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546777/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseThe announcement by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923084/the-announcement-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseThe Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922706/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546833/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseThe mourninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760586/the-mourningFree Image from public domain licenseHand drawn tropical pattern on a dark green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713062/hand-drawn-tropical-pattern-dark-green-background-editable-designView licenseChrist at Emmaus by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922617/christ-emmaus-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseTropical pattern illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10514855/tropical-pattern-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseTitle page with Christ as a man of sorrows by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922813/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997486/gothic-picture-frameView licenseUnbelieving Thomas by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922700/unbelieving-thomas-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist is nailed to the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766425/christ-nailed-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001557/universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePilate washes his handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822402/pilate-washes-his-handsFree Image from public domain license