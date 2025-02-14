rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
christoffer wilhelm eckersbergportraits oil paintinglady 1817neoclassicismvintage brideportrait paintingsportrait womanface
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922582/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ripped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Ripped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052829/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056527/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921705/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060826/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056992/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberg
A Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919752/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035388/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license