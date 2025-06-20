Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageniels skovgaardfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomenAage and Else, Seated Couple by Niels SkovgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5783 x 7165 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796909/head-christFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAgnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804539/agnete-skovgaard-nee-lange-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVase with three plastic weaselshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920079/vase-with-three-plastic-weaselsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe angel at Christ's tombhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796284/the-angel-christs-tombFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe angel appears to the shepherds in the fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796353/the-angel-appears-the-shepherds-the-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe deer at the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924260/the-deer-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe farewell.A standing and a seated figure by a deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796426/the-farewella-standing-and-seated-figure-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration for Poul Martin Møller, "St. Laurentius"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813447/illustration-for-poul-martin-moller-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarvest.Two naked men gathering cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796990/harvesttwo-naked-men-gathering-cornFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated, back-turned woman with childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721670/seated-back-turned-woman-with-childFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDancing Greek womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794027/dancing-greek-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarvest I. Two naked men gathering sheaves of cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796984/harvest-two-naked-men-gathering-sheaves-cornFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring I. Two naked men planting a treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796922/spring-two-naked-men-planting-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819495/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseElektra, standing with a jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796342/elektra-standing-with-jarFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist and the unbelieving Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796354/christ-and-the-unbelieving-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRoland blows his hornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794077/roland-blows-his-hornFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkovsø.On the bank you can see the trunks of large treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789954/skovsoon-the-bank-you-can-see-the-trunks-large-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe return of the prodigal son.The standing father leans forward towards the kneeling sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796253/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelpomenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748831/melpomeneFree Image from public domain license