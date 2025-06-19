Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape paintingpublic domain oil painting1888vintage paintingsfield vintage paintingvintage landscapevintage painting oil landscapepaintingA Landscape near Bryrup, Jutland by L. A. RingOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7468 x 5180 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Road near Vinderød, Zealand by L. A. 