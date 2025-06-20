Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageslaughterhousebutcherclosetpublic domain oil paintingsheep oil paintinganimalwoodpersonA Slaughterhouse in Hellebæk by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6641 x 5376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923529/carcase-ox-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseDuring bath time. A young girl knocks on the window of a fisherman's house by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921889/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMeat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481374/meat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Slaughtered Ox, Rome by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923634/slaughtered-ox-rome-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428893/artisan-butcher-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801574/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseButchery fresh meat, food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947343/butchery-fresh-meat-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseBeach party.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721331/beach-partyFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481373/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn abattoir: animals are being killed and the carcasses hung up from beams. Engraving by A.J. Defehrt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998203/image-horse-cartoon-cowFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749984/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Square in Ariccia, Italy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728815/square-ariccia-italyFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019468/artisan-butcher-poster-templateView licenseThe Slaughtered Ox (1635 - 1655) by Abraham van den Heckenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744303/the-slaughtered-1635-1655-abraham-van-den-heckenFree Image from public domain licenseFishmonger Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600757/fishmonger-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737348/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan sausages Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443874/artisan-sausages-instagram-post-templateView licenseHouses by the beach.Summer nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737009/houses-the-beachsummer-nightFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443857/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseWindy weather.Sea piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737893/windy-weathersea-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFish market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600788/fish-market-instagram-post-templateView licenseEntrance to the Hornbæk plantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736938/entrance-the-hornbaek-plantationFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019480/artisan-butcher-facebook-story-templateView licenseBeach party.Sunshine in the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737072/beach-partysunshine-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703710/artisan-butcher-blog-banner-templateView licenseAt the farmhousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736904/the-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019407/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-templateView licenseEntrance to the Hornbæk plantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736830/entrance-the-hornbaek-plantationFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481167/quality-checked-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShips under the Swedish coasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736999/ships-under-the-swedish-coastFree Image from public domain licenseMeat industry Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443871/meat-industry-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of an old sailorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737881/head-old-sailorFree Image from public domain licenseLocal butcher blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577384/local-butcher-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737855/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667766/small-business-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior View of A. & W. Sprague's Store, Elmwood, R.I. by Manchester Brothershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14294438/interior-view-spragues-store-elmwood-ri-manchester-brothersFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local businesses blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428832/support-local-businesses-blog-banner-templateView licenseWindy weather.Sea piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737821/windy-weathersea-pieceFree Image from public domain license