Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitromanticismpaintingman paintingfacepersonartmanPortrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen KøbkeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5569 x 6656 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922968/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseInger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923005/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRed Grunge Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537925/photo-filter-effectView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStreet cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638878/street-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseCaptain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseView of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841429/mens-grooming-routine-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView licenseView from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseIda Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePart of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Garden Gate of the Artist's Home at Blegdammen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924863/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Painter C.W. by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921775/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license