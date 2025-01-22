Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepulaamphitheaterpiranesiseaartbuildingvintagepublic domainPula amphitheater in Istria, near the sea by Giovanni Battista PiranesiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6781 x 5200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRome Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328008/rome-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePula's triumphal arch in Istria, near the porthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766276/pulas-triumphal-arch-istria-near-the-portFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, art exhibition designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView licenseThe back of the temple of Pula in Istriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766350/the-back-the-temple-pula-istriaFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598341/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTemple of Pula in Istriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766111/temple-pula-istriaFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseVerona Amphitheater by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922712/verona-amphitheater-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseFlavian amphitheater, called the Colosseum, in Rome by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922747/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685042/visit-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmphitheater Castrense near the Church of S. Croce in Gerusalemmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766254/amphitheater-castrense-near-the-church-croce-gerusalemmeFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674827/roman-architecture-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseForum of Augustushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766127/forum-augustusFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964580/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTitu's triumphal arch in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766129/titus-triumphal-arch-romeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791204/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTriumphal Arch of Septimus Severushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760932/triumphal-arch-septimus-severusFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030064/roman-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTriumphal Arch of Gallienushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766341/triumphal-arch-gallienusFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349981/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseArch of Drusus at Porta San Sebastiano in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766137/arch-drusus-porta-san-sebastiano-romeFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035967/italy-travel-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseTriumphal Arch of Constantine in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766125/triumphal-arch-constantine-romeFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036238/italian-architecture-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe remains of the temple of the helper Jupiterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766244/the-remains-the-temple-the-helper-jupiterFree Image from public domain licensePizza & restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394963/pizza-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseTrajan's Arch in Anconahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766107/trajans-arch-anconaFree Image from public domain licenseItalian cuisine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394914/italian-cuisine-poster-templateView licenseThe bridge in Rimini, built by the emperors Augustus and Tiberiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766117/the-bridge-rimini-built-the-emperors-augustus-and-tiberiusFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540644/italian-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseExcerpt from Nerva's forumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766171/excerpt-from-nervas-forumFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036121/ancient-rome-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJanus templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766287/janus-templeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of the ancient Via Appia about three miles outside Porta San Sebastianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766308/part-the-ancient-via-appia-about-three-miles-outside-porta-san-sebastianoFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Arc de Triomphe in Rimini, built by Augustushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766516/the-arc-triomphe-rimini-built-augustusFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036236/italian-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Temple of Clitumnus, situated between Foligno and Spoleto ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766105/the-temple-clitumnus-situated-between-foligno-and-spoletoFree Image from public domain license