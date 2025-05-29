Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagegothicpublic domain gothicfloral pattern rectangularvintage art decorationvintage paperfacepatternpersonKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4898 x 6006 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922751/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997484/gothic-picture-frameView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922703/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro paper label design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848495/editable-retro-paper-label-design-element-setView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922696/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922699/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rolled poster, black floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView licenseKnob with rounded shield by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923112/knob-with-rounded-shield-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseKnob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922750/knob-with-seven-hexagonal-stars-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923122/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922717/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black rose design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598877/editable-coquette-black-rose-design-element-setView licenseKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922701/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18993665/good-morning-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923117/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro paper label design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15849026/editable-retro-paper-label-design-element-setView licenseKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922817/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseTorn brown paper star, border frame notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715284/torn-brown-paper-star-border-frame-notepaper-editable-designView licenseChrist in the court of hellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767717/christ-the-court-hellFree Image from public domain licenseColorful torn paper, notepaper decoration set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718607/colorful-torn-paper-notepaper-decoration-set-editable-designView licenseThe skin braidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822595/the-skin-braidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381639/vintage-frame-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseChrist is nailed to the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767811/christ-nailed-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818813/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licensePink sun moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340717/pink-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licenseChrist is presented to the peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818804/christ-presented-the-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRipped brown craft paper with star, grid paper background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709668/ripped-brown-craft-paper-with-star-grid-paper-background-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767874/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseSalon des Cent background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513852/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseThe burialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760591/the-burialFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePilate washes his handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767713/pilate-washes-his-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage golden frame, pastel background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235732/vintage-golden-frame-pastel-background-editable-designView licenseThe crowning of thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820115/the-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain license