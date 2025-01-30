Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagegoosecow paintinggoose, oil paintingvintage ducktheodor philipsenvintage cow paintinganimalduckGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor PhilipsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1193 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCoffee mug editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408796/coffee-mug-editable-mockupView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888921/gold-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseCows and calves near the embarkation point on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDuck couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCattle Seen against the Sun on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888846/colorful-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseLes Oies by Theodor Esbern Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963613/les-oies-theodor-esbern-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885747/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePork label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView licenseAn avenue.Kastrup by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920713/avenuekastrup-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrazing cows and squawking geese (draft for ceramic dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921746/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257313/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924304/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257301/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseCalves at the beach by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920491/calves-the-beach-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257139/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922375/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseColorful birds illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885695/colorful-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseSheep and geese on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812681/sheep-and-geese-saltholm-draft-for-punch-bowl-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseBlack birds illustration clipart sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888839/black-birds-illustration-clipart-setView licenseCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923529/carcase-ox-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseWild birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888879/wild-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257949/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseChickens.Study by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921767/chickensstudy-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257307/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseA cowshed.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923233/cowshedsaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257137/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseHorse at "Kirkegården", Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257330/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseTwo Calves in the Open Licking an Overturned Dandelion (Draft for Ceramic Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924630/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257838/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseSelf portrait by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924749/self-portrait-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888848/aesthetic-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseA chart of farm animals consisting of quadrupeds (horse, donkey, pig, dog, cow and sheep) and birds (hens, geese and ducks).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987115/image-dog-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWater hole with geese and cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783906/water-hole-with-geese-and-cowsFree Image from public domain license